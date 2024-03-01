M Resort Spa Casino celebrates 15th anniversary

The resort will run promotions and social media giveaways.

US.- M Resort Spa Casino, in Las Vegas, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 1. The resort will run promotions and social media giveaways to commemorate the occasion.

M Resort has has recently announced a $206m expansion, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025. The construction will add 384 rooms and 15,000 square feet of convention space, doubling the resort’s footprint and bringing its room count to 774. The resort has closed its southeast parking lot to accommodate construction on a second guest tower.

Over the last few years, M Resort has signed partnerships with local professional sports teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Henderson Silver Knights and the Las Vegas Knight Hawks.

Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of M Resort, said: “We are immensely proud to celebrate 15 years of excellence in Las Vegas. Our commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality, entertainment, and unique experiences for our guests remains unwavering. The upcoming expansion is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and exceeding the expectations of our valued guests.”

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announces relocation of poker room

The Venetian Las Vegas will relocate its poker room from The Venetian casino floor to Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. The new room will feature 50 tables across 14,000 square feet of space, making it the largest on the Strip.

There will be a self-serve Coca-Cola soda fountain and coffee, online ordering and delivery, USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat, TVs throughout the venue and dedicated restrooms. The room will also have kiosks for both the resort’s loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, and sports betting operated by William Hill.

