PopOK Gaming earns coveted spot on SiGMA Asia Awards 2023 shortlist

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the shortlist for the highly acclaimed SiGMA Asia Awards 2023. The company has been nominated for the esteemed title of Slots Provider of the Year, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the Asian market.

The SiGMA Asia Awards represents a pinnacle of recognition in the industry, honouring the most visionary and inventive companies shaping the future of igaming. PopOK Gaming stated it is humbled and privileged to be recognized alongside exceptional competitors, underscoring our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled products and services to our esteemed clientele.

The company also pointed out: “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of every member of the PopOK Gaming team. Their invaluable contributions have propelled us to new heights, and we express our sincere gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence.”

