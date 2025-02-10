Luiza Melikyan, PopOK Gaming: “SBC Rio provides an excellent platform to showcase our latest offerings, strengthen partnerships, and expand our presence in LatAm”

The company’s head of business development reflected on the upcoming event in Rio and the main expectations that PopOK Gaming has for this year.

Exclusive interview.- SBC Summit Rio is around the corner and everybody wants to know about what the companies will be showcasing at this year’s edition. On the eve of the event, Luiza Melikyan, head of business development at PopOK Gaming, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to discuss the company’s expectations, the unique demands of the Latin American audience and the main goals and challenges for 2025.

What reaction do you expect from showcasing your solutions at the expo?

We anticipate strong interest from industry professionals eager to explore innovative and engaging gaming solutions. SBC Rio provides an excellent platform to showcase our latest offerings, strengthen partnerships, and expand our presence in the LatAm market. Our goal is to demonstrate how PopOK Gaming’s advanced technology and engaging game mechanics can drive player engagement and operator success.

PopOK Gaming has debuted land-based slot machines at ICE 2025. How do you see this move bridging the gap between digital and physical gaming experiences?

Bringing our expertise from the online gaming sector to land-based casinos is a strategic step toward creating a seamless omnichannel experience. By adapting our most successful digital titles into physical slot machines, we aim to offer players familiar yet enhanced gaming experiences across both channels.

Given the rapid growth and unique demand for igaming products in LatAm, how is PopOK Gaming adapting its offerings to meet the specific needs of this region?

The LatAm market is evolving quickly, with increasing regulatory requirements across different countries. Our focus is on providing certified products that comply with the legal frameworks of regulated LatAm markets, ensuring operators can enter and expand seamlessly. Additionally, we are developing localised content tailored to player preferences in the region, including culturally relevant themes, mechanics, and promotional tools that resonate with local audiences.

How have new titles like Book of Sherlock and Sumo Baby been received?

Our latest releases, Book of Sherlock and Sumo Baby, have received exceptional feedback from players and operators alike. Book of Sherlock has captivated audiences with its immersive storyline and innovative mechanics, while Sumo Baby brings a fresh and entertaining twist to traditional slot games. Both titles demonstrate our commitment to developing unique, high-quality content that stands out in the competitive igaming landscape.

What are the company’s expectations for 2025?

In 2025, PopOK Gaming aims to continue its global expansion, with a strong focus on LatAm and regulated markets. We will introduce new and innovative game titles, expand our presence in the land-based sector, and enhance our technology to provide even better solutions for our partners. Our goal is to set new industry benchmarks while maintaining our commitment to quality, innovation, and player engagement. We appreciate this opportunity and look forward to sharing more insights at SBC Rio, stand number B390.