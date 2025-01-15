PopOK Gaming introduces its new masterpiece: Book of Sherlock

PopOK Gaming’s latest release is set in the smoky streets of the 70s and 80s England.

Press release.- PopOK has introduced its latest release: “Book of Sherlock”, where players can step into the world of intrigue and excitement with this new title.

This new slot also takes players to the smoky streets of the 70s and 80s England, where mysteries unfold, and fortunes await those daring enough to seek them.

Among the game’s highlights is The Book Symbol, a treasured tome that serves as both wild and scatter, unlocking pathways to free spins and bonus spins.

PopOK Gaming has recently announced the newest addition to our portfolio—land-based slot machines – set to make their debut at ICE 2025 in Barcelona. This milestone marks an exciting chapter in the company´s journey, bringing the thrill of PopOK’s games from the digital realm to the casino floor.

The land-based slot machines are more than just gaming cabinets—they are a bold statement of innovation, designed to deliver a next-level casino experience. Combining advanced technology with creativity, these machines are set to redefine what players expect from traditional slot gameplay.