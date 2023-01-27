Luís Silva, FBM: “We expect to generate a lot of curiosity around the products displayed”

Luís Silva, global head people interaction & brand at FBM, anticipates its participation in ICE London, which will take place from February 7 to 9 at ExCeL London.

Exclusive interview.- ICE London 2023 is around the corner. In this context, Focus Gaming News spoke with Luís Silva, global head people interaction & brand at FBM to find out what’s new in FBM and FBMDS.

What are you most looking forward to about ICE London?

ICE London is one of the big stages of the annual casino industry calendar, and FBM wants to explore all the potential offered by this opportunity. We are attending ICE London with a selection of slots, video bingos and online casino games that makes us confident of a successful commercial effort there.

We expect to have new business opportunities for the Group to explore in the short and long-term future, and that’s our priority and main expectation at the event: to grow our digital and land-based operations.

What are the benefits of such a large event?

The dimension and range of ICE London are its big benefits. This event gathers the majority of the relevant players conducting business in the casino industry. Operators, distributors, hardware or software providers and all the agents involved in this industry are attending the trade show, transforming these three days into a living showcase where FBM can reach targets from any part of the globe, start conversations or even close deals for the future.

What products are you particularly keen to showcase?

FBM Spin & Win and Jin Qián Link are the brands’ highlights for this ICE London. These two products, launched under the FBM Xtreme brand, debut in the European universe and bring novelties for all FBM slots fans by including innovative feature sets and appealing progressive jackpots.

FBM Spin & Win contains four slots – Fruit Picnic, Viking Journey, Royal Trucks and Roman Adventure – with different themes, two progressive jackpots and two brand new features – Lucky Bell and Expanding Wild Multiplier.

“FBMDS will present a diverse portfolio of over 70 online casino games.” Luís Silva, global head people interaction & brand at FBM.

Jin Qián Link is a thematic slot product inspired by Asia and its mythical creatures. Eternal Niǎo Wang, Golden Lóng, Great Weiyan and Lucky Guī are the four games of this pack, which includes four progressive jackpots and a special prize.

Besides these two products, FBM will present an attractive, high-quality selection of video bingos and a diverse portfolio of over 70 online casino games through FBMDS, covering the video bingo, slots and table games segments.

What questions do you expect people to be asking at the stand?

FBM expects to generate a lot of curiosity around the products displayed. The main questions we predict to have are regarding the games exhibited, their distinctive characteristics and how they can level up the offer of land-based and online casinos around the world.

What other events will we see FBM at this year?

For now, FBM’s trade show calendar for 2023 includes the attendance of the following events: ICE London, FIJMA23, SBC Barcelona (only with the FBMDS brand) and G2E Las Vegas. We are also sponsoring SBC Malta, SBC Latinoamerica and SiGMA while we analyse further participation options.