LuckyStreak relaunches live dealer Baccarat with a significant upgrade in playability

The new enhancements include a slick studio redesign, new viewability of critical game features, simpler and thumb-friendly betting actions and smooth in-play camera switching.

Press release.- LuckyStreak has released a groundbreaking update to its Baccarat game. New Baccarat will drive a significant step-change in players’ gameplay and satisfaction!

Hot on the heels of the relaunch of Blackjack, LuckyStreak’s latest Baccarat update takes a massive step forward in player experience with mobile gaming at the forefront.

A slick studio redesign, enhanced viewability of critical game features, simpler and thumb-friendly betting actions, and smooth in-play camera switching result in the best-ever execution of this live casino favourite.

Erez Cywier, LuckyStreak’s CTO and co-founder, led the development of the new Baccarat game. “Our focus is on forever investing in the quality and security of our products; the gaming experience, our promotion toolbox, and our back office capabilities. It’s a continual process. But every so often we make a major release, and the new Baccarat is one I’m very proud of: the UI and gameplay enhancements are pretty special, and along with our first-rate Games Presenters, mean that the user experience is the best in the market.

“Our development team have done an incredible job with this one, and I’m positive our customers will see an uptick in player value thanks to the significant step forward in gameplay experience and betting functionality.”

Following the highly successful relaunch of LuckyStreak Blackjack, new Baccarat boasts similar major enhancements. Mobile-first, gameplay clarity and fun were the guiding principles:

Get closer to the action with more focus on the dealer and the cards

Dual cameras provide a seamlessly clear view of the entire game

Incredible head-up display that presents all the critical information in a super-slick way

Intuitive thumb-friendly chip selector and bet placement

Easy access to the casino lobby makes multi-tabling simple

Built for mobile-first, and for the first time… portrait-mode!

New! Share how you feel with your fellow players with our fun emojis!

LuckyStreak’s new Baccarat game is now available to its extensive igaming network, following a pre-launch campaign with 1XBet, the leading betting and igaming operator. Called Baccarat Xclusive, 1XBet’s players had exclusive access to the newly enhanced Baccarat experience. This exclusive preview is a product of a long-term and highly successful relationship between these two major igaming businesses, going way back to 2016.

Ido Kamiel, LuckyStreak COO said: “Our relationship with 1XBet is a particularly important one for LuckyStreak. We have worked closely with their senior team for many years, refining our products and proposition which has underpinned a strong positive relationship and success for us both. So it’s an important and completely logical step to offer our exclusive games and services to them as a demonstration of our commitment to innovation and our valuing key partners. It’s the latest step in deepening that mutually beneficial and unique working relationship.”

LuckyStreak is developing reserved table functionality which will allow operators to offer exclusive dedicated and branded blackjack and Baccarat tables for as long as they wish, from just one hour at a time to a permanent offering.

See also: LuckyConnect “nets” another big content supply deal with Pronet and Playson