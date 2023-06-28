LuckyConnect “nets” another big content supply deal with Pronet and Playson

LuckyStreak will supply Pronet Gaming and its extensive network of operators with content from premium games provider Playson.

Press release.- LuckyConnect content aggregator solution to extend its relationship with the igaming platform with the supply of additional premium slot and casino content

LuckyStreak, the live dealer casino and gaming content supplier is delighted to announce that it has extended its long-standing partnership with leading igaming and betting platform provider Pronet Gaming.

Going forwards, LuckyStreak will supply Pronet Gaming and its extensive network of operators with content from premium games provider Playson, through their integration with the LuckyConnect aggregation API. Pronet already takes Fugaso and Yggdrasil content from LuckyConnect.

Founded in 2012, Playson is a leading developer of online slots and table games. Since joining LuckyConnect in 2021, their entire suite of 85 slot and table games, including player favourites like Book of Gold, Joker’s Coins and Pirate Sharky, has been available to LuckyStreak’s network of customers and operators.

Pronet Gaming is a sophisticated and award-winning igaming platform and solutions provider working with over 100 leading casino content suppliers. Newly available to Pronet Gaming customers, Playson’s reach is extended to a game-changing 2m+ players a month.

Virginia Russu, LuckyStreak’s Head of Account Management, said: “We have worked closely with Pronet Gaming since 2015, so I’m delighted that we can now offer them Playson’s rich library of innovative and fun slot and table games, which will enrich their customers’ offerings significantly. Through LuckyConnect, there is no additional integration required and the entire portfolio is available immediately”.

Alex Leese, Pronet Gaming’s CEO, said: “We have worked hard to put together the industry’s largest selection of content and this deal will further enhance our offering as we continue to support our operators. The addition of Playson’s titles to our platform further builds on the expansive range of content we offer our partners and adds a name which customers can trust.”

Tamas Kusztos, Playson’s CCO, said “Partnering with LuckyConnect means that hundreds of operators across the world have access to our games, and that can drive significant player numbers for us. Just as we have seen with this new partnership with Pronet – the upswing in volumes was significant and immediate. The potential this offers us to continue to grow our business is hugely appealing.”

