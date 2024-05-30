LuckyStreak partners with Nemesis in business boost

Both businesses will provide their world-class games to each other’s content aggregation solution.

Press release.- LuckyStreak, the Riga-based iGaming services provider has forged a new partnership with iGaming solution provider Nemesis. LuckyStreak’s premium live dealer games and aggregated 3rd-party content will now be available to Nemesis’s network of major platforms and operators in the regulated Italian market, and beyond.

As a game studio, Nemesis’s portfolio of 34 slots games for the Italian and .com markets will join other providers on LuckyStreak’s content aggregation API, LuckyConnect, and will be available to its network of over 1000 online casinos worldwide. Nemesis is the fourth new provider to join LuckyConnect in 2024, following recent additions Rogue, PG SOFT and Playnetic.

LuckyStreak has been producing and streaming live casino games since 2014, hosted by well-trained Games Presenters. With the LuckyConnect casino api, casino operators have a one-stop-shop solution for all their igaming needs including: content management, reporting, billing as well as promotions, marketing and technical support.

In addition, Nemesis, a Romanian-based igaming service provider, established in 2019 and both an iGaming content and platform solution provider, has expanded into the global market. Its games are available in over ten countries, offering a range of in-house developed software solutions. Its RGS can produce up to 50 online slot machine models.

Furthermore, the company is committed to delivering diverse gaming solutions to meet its clients’ needs, with a team composed of graphic designers, animators, musicians, mathematicians, developers, analysts, marketers, and technical support, continuously expanding to seize market opportunities.

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak Commercial Director said: “This partnership is a key step in our 2024 growth strategy. Nemesis produces great slots with original, engaging and individual executions to a very high standard, adding depth to our aggregation solution, and our players and operator customers will love them. And at the same time, Nemesis also provides invaluable access to the Italian regulated market – of significant importance to our business – and .com markets, and an introduction to their enviable network of casino operators for our high quality live games.”

Jennifer Meli, Nemesis CEO added: “This partnership with an established and professional igaming specialist in LuckyStreak continues our trajectory of growth since our launch. It demonstrates what we know, that our games are high quality and original, and players love to play them; extending that distribution through LuckyConnect is a logical and key step. We’re also delighted to bring LuckyStreak’s proven, premium content to our customers in Italy and other markets, we are confident that it will further enhance their propositions and revenues.”