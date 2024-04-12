LuckyStreak adds revolutionary Rogue to expanding content aggregation solution

With LuckyConnect, casino operators have a one-stop-shop solution for all their igaming needs.

The deal means that Rogue’s portfolio of games will join other leading providers on LuckyStreak’s content aggregation API, LuckyConnect, and will be available to its network of over 1000 online casinos worldwide. Rogue is the third new provider to join LuckyConnect in 2024, following recent additions PG SOFT and Playnetic.

With LuckyConnect, casino operators have a one-stop-shop solution for all their igaming needs including: content management, reporting, billing as well as promotions, marketing and technical support.

Rogue was established in 2020 by igaming industry veterans with a mission to create highly exciting and innovative games that stand-out in a sea of mediocre re-skins and replicated ideas.

They have gone from strength to strength with a portfolio of truly original and dynamic series of fast-paced action-packed games that dare to be different. With trademarked game features, bonuses and mechanics that truly disrupt the industry, including the recently introduced Wildfire Reels, Happy Rewards and BlockChain, in addition to Locked and Loaded and Turbo Reels.

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak commercial director said: “Rogue immediately brings more richness and quality to LuckyConnect with their unique game mechanics giving players an experience that they don’t get elsewhere.

“They’re also known for their bespoke games. John, Phil and Dan are experienced igaming people and know what slots players want, and build their games this way. This deal is another big one for us, adding to a great start to 2024.”

John Parsonage, Rogue co-founder and CCO added: “We’re a young business that’s seen phenomenal growth, through making great games and getting quality distribution.

“LuckyStreak is testament to that; their customer base is big, global and has high quality operators that will appreciate great content. The overall LuckyConnect proposition is powerful and presents a platform to help us meet our growth plans. We were particularly impressed with the ease with which their API allows operators to quickly get our games live on their sites.”