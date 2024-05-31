LuckyStreak is heading east to connect at SiGMA Asia

Asia is a key market fot the iGaming industry and specially for LuckyStreak.

Press release.- LuckyStreak is delighted to be present at the prestigious SiGMA Asia Summit in Manila, June 2-5.

Established in 2014, LuckyStreak has produced and streamed high-quality live casino games from its hi-tech Riga studio base for over a decade, and now to over 1500 casino operators globally.

In 2017, they launched LuckyConnect, their casino content aggregation API, which now hosts games from over 40 leading global games providers including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, PGSoft, Playson, and Red Rake – having recently added Playnetic, Rogue, and Nemesis.

LuckyConnect is a robust and secure casino API, and provides customers with content management, all original promotional tools, and reporting and billing back-office.

In 2024, they launched UPAPI – Universal Provider API – a reverse API enabling content providers to integrate into LuckyConnect, significantly boosting onboarding capacity and the quality and richness of their content portfolio.

Senior executives Ady Totah (CEO and co-founder), Virginia Russu (head of Account Management), and Mark O’Donnell (head of Marketing) will represent LuckyStreak at the conference and exhibition.

Mark O’Donnell said: “Asia is a vital market for the iGaming industry and for LuckyStreak. We have very strong connections and a growing base of key customers in this huge region. Our live games are particularly popular among operators and players, especially our recently upgraded live Baccarat game. And we have world-class providers on our aggregation API that are in high demand such as Pragmatic Play and PGSoft. We want to nurture our key relationships and leave with lasting friendships.”

Ady Totah, LuckyStreak CEO and co-founder, will attend SiGMA Asia.

Ady Totah added: “UPAPI is a big deal for us. Our content aggregator solution is in high demand, and our customers are asking for more top content, delivered reliably and securely, and with world-class support. And we’re delivering and will continue to do so now that we are in a position to meet that demand. I’m looking forward to sharing the good news at SiGMA Asia.”