LuckyStreak aiming for growth with RiseTheWeb

Live dealer casino provider teams up with digital marketing specialist for brand and business drive.

Press release.- LuckyStreak, the live dealer casino software provider and casino games aggregator, has teamed up with RiseTheWeb, a London/ Sofia-based specialist digital marketing agency that specialises in the gambling sector, to support its growth ambitions in 2023 and beyond.

LuckyStreak produces and streams high-quality live dealer casino games from its hi-tech, purpose-built studio in the Latvian capital of Riga, where a staff of over 150 talented and trained Games Presenters deal live blackjack, baccarat and roulette, and streamed in 1080p HD to gambling operators across the world.

In addition, through LuckyConnect, it aggregates over 2500 world-class casinos and slot games from major studios including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Playson and Fugaso.

RiseTheWeb is a performance-driven digital marketing agency with first-hand experience in the betting and gaming industry. With a diverse background in sports betting, gambling and sponsorships, the team ensures RiseTheWeb provides quality solutions tailored to clients’ marketing and business needs. The agency has a proven track record on a global scale in design, web development, and digital marketing, delivering B2B and B2C partners impressive end results.

RiseTheWeb will work closely with LuckyStreak on a brief to build brand awareness, education about their products and services, social media strategy, lead generation and conversion optimisation on their website, as part of a major plan to develop new business.

Mark O’Donnell, head of Marketing at LuckyStreak, said: “I’m delighted to have an agency partner with the calibre of RiseTheWeb on the team to help us kick on after a great start to 2023. We have first-class products and services, but we have work to do to make sure the message is getting through. Businesses that are serious about offering an exceptional customer proposition and growing their revenues should consider how we can help them, but it’s on us to communicate and demonstrate, convince in an effective way, and that’s why we brought in the specialists.”

Iveta Kulenska, CMO of RiseThe Web, said “We are excited to welcome LuckyStreak to the RiseTheWeb family. Both our brands stand for loyalty, trust and expertise in our respective fields and we couldn’t be prouder to join forces. Together, we will push for excellence in this highly competitive market and build a strong case for our partner’s products and services.”

