LuckyStreak gives live dealer blackjack a cool twist

LuckyStreak introduces Blackjack tables’ new features.

Press release.- LuckyStreak’s live dealer Blackjack has taken another huge stride forward in playability and user-experience, with the release of their new Blackjack tables and cool features.

And who better than Jānis, one of our many talented Games Presenters, to talk you through the changes?

In their newest video, filmed on location on the gaming floor at their hi-tech Riga studio, Jānis invites you to take a seat and relax whilst he explains the game’s great new features, developed with mobile screens in mind including:

Improved, more compact and clearer table layout.

Bigger, brighter and thumb-friendly chip selector and betting buttons.

Easy access to the gaming lobby, chat, stats and history, and help.

Personalize your table presence with a selection of fun avatars.

Bigger player and dealer cards for easy viewing and decision-making.

“We’re now emotionally available!” – show fellow players how you feel with a brand new emojis menu!

And now, new portrait mode meaning you can play holding your phone vertically, “just like it was intended!”

Jānis finishes by showing us how good mobile portrait mode looks, off with a compelling offer…”now, what do you say we get this party started?!” and the invitation is open to all their customers and players to check-out LuckyStreak’s fantastic new Blackjack experience as we roll the tables out across our lobby.

LuckyStreak’s COO, Ido Kamiel, said: “Our focus is on delivering and constantly improving the best possible experience for players on the games they want to play. Our new blackjack game stands-out for its mobile user experience, particularly in portrait mode, just as mobiles were intended. We set out to create something special and I’m delighted that we have, and I’m positive our customers will agree.”

See also: LuckyStreak aiming for growth with RiseTheWeb