FBMDS games are now available for Soft2Bet customers

Soft2Bet’s customers now have access to video bingos, slots and table games developed by FBMDS.

This step was possible due to integration via the fusion aggregation platform developed by Pariplay.

Soft2Bet’s customers now have access to video bingos, slots and table games developed by FBMDS. This means that Soft2Bet’s offer is now able to serve new types of online casino players by attending to specific market desires with innovative and customized products.

