Louisiana sports betting handle reaches record $377m in December

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was a record $377m in December, 15.7 per cent higher compared to November’s handle of $356.5m and up 48 per cent year-on-year. Some $344.9m was spent online and $32.1m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue reached $55.8m, beating the previous monthly high of $43.3m in October 2023 by 28.9 per cent. The December figure was up 50.8 per cent year-on-year and 187.6 per cent month-on-month. Revenue from online sports wagering amounted to $51.3m after promotional deductions. Retail revenue reached $4.5m. Tax revenue for the month was $7.6m, with $7.2m from online betting and $407,672 from retail.