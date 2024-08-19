Louisiana gaming revenues decline in July

It marked a 6% decrease from the previous year.

Amid the land based casinos profit decrease, online sports betting saw significant growth, reaching $23.5 million, up 43% year-over-year.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported this week total gaming revenues of $180.8 million for July, marking a 6% decrease from the previous year. Among the state’s five gaming districts, three experienced revenue declines.

In Lake Charles, revenues fell 8% to $69.0 million. The Golden Nugget Lake Charles led with $25.2 million, followed by L’Auberge Casino Resort with $23.2 million. Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel earned $12.8 million, and Horseshoe Lake Charles brought in $7.8 million.

See also: Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $212m in June

The New Orleans district saw a 12% revenue increase to $44.2 million. Harrah’s New Orleans led with $17.7 million, Treasure Chest Casino earned $12.5 million, and Boomtown Casino & Hotel posted $8.5 million.

Shreveport/Bossier City reported a 19% drop in revenue to $41.6 million. Margaritaville Resort Casino earned $14.3 million, Horseshoe Bossier City $8.6 million, and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel $8.3 million.

In Baton Rouge, revenue increased by 3% to $23.6 million. L’Auberge Casino Hotel led with $12.4 million, the Queen of Baton Rouge generated $7.0 million, and the Belle of Baton Rouge reported $0.5 million.

Furthermore, online sports betting saw significant growth, reaching $23.5 million, up 43% year-over-year, with a handle of $172.0 million, a 41% increase from last year.