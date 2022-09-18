Louisiana allows CQ to move casino to dry land

The $35m project is scheduled to be completed by May 2024.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved CQ Holding Company’s request to move its riverboat casino in Louisiana’s capital city onto dry land. The $35m project, which will create 200 new jobs, is scheduled to start construction in April for completion by May 2024.

The atrium along the river in downtown Baton Rouge will feature 16,500 square feet of gaming space, an oyster bar/restaurant with a pizza station, wine bar and bowling alley. There will also be a 2,500-square-foot sportsbook and lounge.

According to WBRZ-TV, cruise ships will have pier access. The terminals will be used by American Cruise Lines, which will dock riverboats for 10 hours. The casino’s 90-room hotel will also reopen after a renovation. It’s been closed since 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holdings, stated: “There’s unlimited potential on this property.” He then added the demolition of the hotel has already begun.

This will be the second riverboat casino to move to land in Baton Rouge. The Hollywood Casino, also owned by CQ Holdings, broke ground in 2021 and is expected to open in mid-2023. The Baton Rouge venues were formerly owned by Caesars Entertainment. CQ also owns DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa.