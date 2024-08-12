Lotto Bremen to represent German lottery and toto body DLTB

Lotto Bremen will take over from Lotto Niedersachsen from January 2025.

Germany.- The German lotteries and toto association Federführung im Deutschen Lotto und Totoblock (DLTB) has elected Lotto Bremen as its next chief representative. The Lotto GmbH subsidiary will take over from Lotto Niedersachsen from January 1 after being unanimously voted in by the managing directors of Germany’s 16 state lottery companies.

The DLTB represents the interests of state lotteries and lobbies Germany’s federal government, the Bundestag, on their behalf while seeking to promote cooperation between states on lottery operations and related social programmes.

Lotto Bremen operates lotto and tote for Bremen, Germany’s smallest federal state. It will represent the DLTB until the end of 2026. The lottery’s managing director, Michael Barth, said he was itching to take on the role and use his experience to work on preserving Germany’s state lottery monopoly system.

There’s also been a change at the helm of the German federal gambling regulator recently. Reiner Moser took up the position of chair of Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL) on July 1. A Minister of the Bundesland of Baden-Württemberg, he replaced Udo Götze whose tenure ended on June 30.

Moser will lead the GGL with joint chief executives Ronald Benter and Benjamin Schwanke, overseeing regulatory progress and reporting to the Bundestag. The GGL board comprises department heads and state secretaries representing Germany’s 16 federal states. Chairs serve for one-year terms, rotating among the different states or Bundesland.