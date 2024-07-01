Reiner Moser takes over as chair of German gambling regulator 

Moser will serve as chair of the GGL for a one-year term.

Germany.- Reiner Moser today (July 1) takes up the position of chair of Germany’s federal gambling regulator Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL). A Minister of the Bundesland of Baden-Württemberg, he replaces Udo Götze whose tenure ended on June 30.

Based in Halle, in the south of Saxony-Anhalt, the GGL was created under Germany’s new federal gambling legislation, which was approved in July 2021. It became fully functional in January 2023. Moser takes up the role after the GGL announced a comprehensive market evaluation for completion in 2026. The regulator is analysing the role of the regulated market in society, with a particular focus on the impact of advertising.

Moser will lead the GGL with joint chief executives Ronald Benter and Benjamin Schwanke, overseeing regulatory progress and reporting to the Bundestag. The GGL board comprises department heads and state secretaries representing Germany’s 16 federal states. Chairs serve for one-year terms, rotating among the different states or Bundesland.

On his departure, Götze said: “Together with the states, the GGL has created a strong foundation for successfully regulating this rapidly developing digital market. Everyone involved can be proud.”

Moser added: “Regulating online gambling is a demanding task focused on preventing gambling addiction and protecting players and young people. There are immense challenges to overcome, including implementing court decisions on IP blocking and supervising legal providers. I am confident the GGL will tackle these challenges successfully, with continued support from the states and the Board of Directors.”