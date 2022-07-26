Lawrence DiMatteo resigns as Lottery.com CEO

DiMatteo will now serve as senior advisor to the company’s board.

US.- The US lottery broker and information portal Lottery.com has announced that co-founder Lawrence DiMatteo has resigned as chief executive officer. DiMatteo, who has been CEO since May 2015, will now serve as senior advisor to the board.

It’s the latest high-profile exit from Lottery.com after chief revenue officer Matthew Clemenson resigned from his role. Former president and chief financial officer Ryan Dickinson has also left the company, with Harry Dhaliwal now interim CFO.

DiMatteo also co-founded WinTogether, which operates as part of the Lottery.com business. He previously co-founded mobile photo application Glimpsable and served as its CEO between 2013 and 2015.

Lottery.com allows players to buy tickets for lotteries such as the US Mega Millions and Powerball. In 2021, Lottery.com entered Ukraine in a deal with the state lottery operator, MSL, one of the largest gaming groups in Eastern Europe, to distribute select Lottery.com products under a new memorandum of understanding.