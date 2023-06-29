Live! Casinos selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

The firm has installed version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform at locations in Maryland, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Live! Casinos have announced the deployment of version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform at casinos in Maryland, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

Tom Tuchschmidt, vice president of casino relationship marketing for Live! Casinos, said: “Since we started using QCI earlier this year, I have found it to be a standout when it comes to Casino CRM programs. It provides some of the best centralized metrics for player worth, hotel profitability, free play reinvestment and more.

“My casino host engagement has been strong because they find QCI easy to navigate and helpful in executing their contact strategy with their VIP players. In addition, I find the dashboards incredibly helpful when delivering player analytics and host performance reports to our senior leadership.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “Live! Casino’s adoption of the QCI Enterprise Platform is proof of the importance of having a dynamic host management tool to effectively manage a dynamic gaming organization such as Live! Casinos. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use.”

NeoGames’ Aspire Global to provide complete igaming solution to PlayLive! Casino

NeoGames has announced that its subsidiary Aspire Global has agreed to deliver its full iGaming suite of products to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! Online Casino.

PlayLive! is an online casino in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania developed and run by Cordish Gaming Group, the global gaming arm of the real estate and entertainment business The Cordish Companies. PlayLive! offers players more than 100 different gaming options, including classic slots, interactive table games, Jackpot games and more.