Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host free table games dealer courses

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania will host a free table games dealer school from March 4 until April 12.

US.- Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania will host a free table games dealer school starting on March 4. Classes will be taught by licensed instructors.

The Dealer School will be held at the Westmoreland Mall from March 4 until April 12, from Monday through Friday each week. Upon completion of the programme, participants will be able to interview for open dealer positions at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Current dealer positions are available full-time, part-time, and on-call casual.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh general manager Sean Sullivan said: “Our initial class in January proved so popular that we decided to host another one right away. We love helping people who are interested in an exciting new career in the gaming industry.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $477.1m in January

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $477m in January. That’s a 2.7 per cent increase compared to January 2023. Retail slots revenue was $179.5m, while retail table games was $72.6m.

The PGCB reported a sports betting handle of $858.1m: $808m came from online operators and $49.9m from retail facilities. Gross gaming revenue from sports wagering was $97.7m. Tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $195.2m.