Lines.com launches sports betting app

US.- Lines.com, which provides sports betting insights and picks, has launched its Lines Sports Betting app for iOS. The app is available to download for free from the App store. It will be made available for Android users on Google Play in the forthcoming weeks.

Users will be able to use the application to link their sportsbooks with Lines’ free bet tracking tool, which synchs with major US sportsbooks to allow players to view past sports bets while keeping track of present and future wagers.

The bet tracking tool was launched in February. It notifies players when bets have been settled and allows them to see their betting history and set loss limits. The app also offers quick access to team statistics, schedules, trends, mock drafts and news on player injuries. Users can also compare odds.

Cameron Roberson, product owner for Lines.com, commented: “This step is a significant one that makes our company more accessible for our users. As a result of this launch, we will now be able to reach more people and customers, and we look forward to continuing to increase our accessibility in the months to come. Our intention is to make ourselves easily available for IOS and Android users alike. “

