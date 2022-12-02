LIGR Live expands deal with Genius Sports 

This agreement expands upon Genius Sports’ partnership with LIGR to integrate official FIBA LiveStats data from basketball leagues.

LIGR Live expanded its deal with Genius for official NCAA™ data to power automatic graphics and highlights.

Press release.- LIGR has expanded its partnership with Genius Sports, the exclusive distributor of official NCAA data, to integrate with NCAA LiveStats™.

Through this partnership with Genius Sports, LIGR will use the highest quality official NCAA data to power automated in-game graphics, real-time automatic highlights and built-in live streaming solutions.

At launch, Lander University, based in Greenwood, South Carolina, will take advantage of this new integration. Thomas Holland, Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Media, said, “LIGR has been a great asset for us to help improve the quality of our video streams. The customer service has been amazing, helping us to learn the software and implement it into our broadcasts. Being able to have highlights automatically clipped has been a lifesaver, and the graphics for the streams have been great.”

Competing in the Peach Belt Conference, the university will broadcast live soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and basketball using LIGR Live and NCAA LiveStats integration, with in-game graphics and official data-powered automatic highlights.

Genius Sports has worked alongside the governing body since 2018 to develop NCAA LiveStats, the official tool for the collection, management and distribution of game statistics that is used by over 4,000 teams.

Oliver Wells, VP of Strategic Sports Partnerships at Genius Sports, said: “NCAA LiveStats continues to transform the college sports ecosystem, providing an incredible platform to unlock innovative products and experiences. We’re pleased to be working with LIGR, enhancing the streaming experience for fans across college sports.”

Instead of using the LIGR LiveScore app or an external data provider, users can now combine their existing NCAA LiveStats data feed with LIGR Live.

Tim Claus, LIGR Director of Sales for North America, said, “This integration makes it easy for colleges and schools across the country to get up and running with LIGR Live and continue using their existing stats solution. The ability to stream directly from LIGR Live to multiple destinations and distribute highlights to social channels is a real game-changer for college-level broadcasting.”

This agreement expands upon Genius Sports’ partnership with LIGR to integrate official FIBA LiveStats data from basketball leagues worldwide, including leagues such as the Women’s National Basketball League in Australia and the BNXT League, the national basketball competition across the Netherlands and Belgium.

