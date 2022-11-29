Superbet Group unveils new player engagement and marketing strategy in partnership with Genius Sports

This agreement runs alongside Genius Sports and Superbet’s long-standing official data, trading, and live-streaming partnership.

Press release.- Genius Sports Limited, the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has struck a personalised marketing and player engagement partnership with Superbet Group, a leading pan European betting and gaming business.

As part of a new strategic partnership, Genius Sports and Superbet Group will work closely together to plan, build and implement a suite of bespoke new predictor games to engage Superbet customers. Genius Sports’ data-driven fantasy, trivia and pick-em games are used across the global sports industry by partners including the NFL, MLB, Betway and dozens more.

To create new value for Superbet across the full player lifecycle, Genius Sports will provide its highly targeted programmatic and dynamic creative services to drive players towards the new predictor solutions and other promotions.

For Superbet Group, this collaboration is part of a wider strategy which regards technology as the core engine of the company’s exponential growth.

This drives Superbet to build a proprietary technology which can be scaled to global leader standards, while also partnering with providers such as Genius Sports, who have a strong international reputation in certain product segments.

Adam Shaw, Chief Revenue Officer at Superbet Group, explains the importance of this new collaboration: “The vision of Superbet Group is to bring exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports & gaming to our customers across the world.

“To deliver on that promise, we have a strategy of consistent investments in developing our own proprietary core technology.

“At the same time, we recognize Genius Sports Limited is the right kind of partner, that can increase the variety of our digital offering and enhance the quality of our customer experience.”

Josh Linforth, MD, Media & Engagement at Genius Sports, added: “Our partnership with Superbet Group will set a new standard for collaborating closely with sportsbooks to build games and experiences that truly engage and entertain their customers.

“Together, we’ll devise and build bespoke predictor games and marketing campaigns that will enable Superbet to find out what really resonates with their audience and drive year-round engagement.”

This agreement runs alongside Genius Sports and Superbet’s long-standing official data, trading, and live-streaming partnership. Expanded earlier this year, this agreement provides Superbet with official data-powered LiveData and LiveTrading solutions across thousands of events a year, including the English Premier League as well as low latency broadcasts across multiple sports.