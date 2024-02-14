Light & Wonder to manage Las Vegas’ airport slot floor

The firm’s solution is set to go live in Q2 2024.

The company’s system solutions were selected to manage slot floors at Harry Reid International Airport.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has announced that its system solutions have been selected to manage the Michael J Gaughan Airport Slot Concession slot floors at Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas. The firm’s solution is set to go live in Q2, replacing the airport’s existing solution for more than 1,100 slot machines across multiple terminals.

Jon Wolfe, president of global systems and service at Light & Wonder, said: “Light & Wonder is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the gaming experience. Our systems solution is designed to elevate casino hospitality and improve customer service to deliver an unparalleled level of player satisfaction.”

Patricia Ross, general manager of Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, added: “Choosing Light & Wonder as our systems provider was a decision rooted in their next-level customer support. Their commitment to excellence extends beyond leading-edge technology and supports our goal of delivering an exceptional player experience.”

