Light & Wonder signs distribution agreement with Spribe

The deal will bring Spribe’s flagship game Aviator and its portfolio of Turbo Games to the US.

Light & Wonder will distribute Spribe’s games in the US.

US.- Light & Wonder has signed an exclusive distribution agreement to distribute slot developer Spribe’s games in the US. The deal will bring Spribe’s flagship game Aviator and its portfolio of Turbo Games to the US.

Steve Mayes, senior director of digital partnerships at Light & Wonder, said: “To assert our position as the leading iGaming ecosystem in the US, it is pivotal for us to bring innovative and new experiences to operators. It remains our biggest criteria when looking for new studios to add to our roster, so we are delighted to welcome Spribe as their exclusive distributor for the US.

“Spribe’s top-performing crash game, Aviator, has made impressive waves in the industry and been a resounding success in a short space of time, attracting a previously untapped demographic of players and we expect a similar reception in the US market.”

Giorgi Tsutskiridze, chief commercial officer, at Spribe, added: “We are thrilled to distribute our expansive library of games in the US exclusively with Light & Wonder, bringing our industry-leading crash game to the biggest online casinos in the market. Adding diversity and innovation to the iGaming landscape, Aviator has resonated with players worldwide for its unique and innovative approach to gaming and we are confident that online casino brands in the US will see similar results with our content.”

The announcement comes after Light & Wonder launched its content creation platform Playzido in Michigan after the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) awarded the firm a B2B supplier licence.