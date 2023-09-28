Light & Wonder launches Playzido platform in Michigan

The opening of the igaming licensing process in Holland has been put back from March 1 to April 1.

Operators will have access to new content developed through the company’s proprietary Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform.

US.- Light & Wonder has launched its content creation platform Playzido in Michigan after the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) awarded the firm a B2B supplier licence. The first games set to go live with operators in Michigan include Charlie’s Angels, Diamond Multiplier Respin, and Blazing 777 2x3x5x.

Dana Jackel, head of US commercial at Light & Wonder iGaming, said: “This new license for Playzido in Michigan is a significant moment for us in terms of creation and delivering content that truly appeals to players in the state. Playzido’s platform is rightly regarded as one of the industry’s strongest and has already enjoyed enormous success in Europe. Everyone at Light & Wonder is ecstatic to harness the Playzido technology to bring next-level studios and games to our operator partners and players in Michigan to enjoy.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $175.4m in August

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $175.4m in gross online casino gaming and sports betting receipts for August, down 0.4 per cent compared to July’s $176.1m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $152.2m and gross sports betting receipts $23.2m.

Combined igaming and online sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $153.1m: $137.2m from igaming and $15.9m from online sports betting, down 0.7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively from July Igaming AGR was up by 16.8 per cent and sports betting down by 1.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.