Light & Wonder and Caesars Digital to launch online casino games in Michigan

US.- Light & Wonder has signed a deal with Caesars Digital to offer online casino games in Michigan. Light & Wonder will provide Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino with customised titles via its Playzido content platform, including a Caesars-branded version of HITSqwad Gaming’s Sweet 16 Blackjack game. Playzido gained a B2B licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) in September.

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, said: “Providing tailored content for our players is a key focus as we strengthen our existing product portfolio across our platforms. This branded version of Sweet 16 Blackjack allows our loyal players to enjoy a fun game within a familiar setting, and we are confident Light & Wonder, Playzido and HITSqwad have produced a title that will truly resonate with our audience.”

Stuart Banks, founder of Playzido, added: “We’re extremely proud to announce our new partnership with Caesars, undoubtedly one of the biggest global names within the casino-entertainment industry. Not only does this further establish Playzido’s market presence in Michigan but it also aligns perfectly with our strategy of empowering operators to create exclusive and branded content. We very much look forward to working closely with the brilliant team at Caesars Digital and we are super excited about the lineup of games scheduled for release in the upcoming weeks and months.”

Light & Wonder has signed an agreement to distribute slot developer Spribe’s games in the US. The deal will bring Spribe’s flagship game Aviator and its portfolio of Turbo Games to the US.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $210.4m in September

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $210.4m in Internet gaming receipts and sports betting gross receipts in September. That’s a rise of 20 per cent compared to August’s $175.4m. Igaming gross receipts were $166.4m and gross sports betting receipts $44m.

Combined total igaming and Internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $168.5m: $149.8m from igaming and $18.7m from sports betting. The figures represented 9.2 per cent and 17.8 per cent increases compared to August 2023. Compared to September 2022 igaming AGR was up by 29.3 per cent and sports betting was down by 31.1 per cent.