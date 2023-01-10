Light & Wonder expands partnership with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians

The platform will be available through the Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino venues.

The firm will integrate its loyalty and customer engagement platform into the tribe’s casinos in California.

US.- Light & Wonder has expanded a partnership with The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. The firm will integrate its loyalty and customer engagement platform into the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians’ casinos in California. The solution will be available at the Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino venues.

The platform will offer new features and the possibility to configure and manage different characteristics such as customer tiers, currencies that can be earned or gifted, and the operations that participate. The venues will also be able to configure a range of offers and promotions.

Jon Wolfe, President of Global Systems & Services, Light & Wonder, said: “We value the long-time relationship and trust that we have cultivated with the casino properties of The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Our new platform offers a tremendous suite of capabilities and best-in-class technologies that will enable Twenty-Nine Palms casinos to deliver a consistent and frictionless player experience.”

Steve Libauskas, vice president of information technology at The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, added: “We’ve already experienced first-hand the incredible value and power of Light & Wonder’s ACSC casino management system as it has allowed us to enhance our operations while delivering a higher level of service to our customers.

“As we expand our contract with Light & Wonder, we are thrilled about the integration of their new platform into our existing systems, including ACSC, and are confident that this will further allow us to drive engagement, player satisfaction and ultimately business.”

California voters reject sports betting proposals

Voters in California rejected proposals to legalise sports betting in California on November 8’s ballot. Both tribal-backed Proposition 26 and commercial-supported Proposition 27 failed to pass.

Some $500m is reported to have been spent on the campaigns for proposals to open a market in the US’s most populous state, making it the most expensive campaign yet.