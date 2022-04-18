Entain extends contract with Light & Wonder

The UK gaming operator has extended its contract to use Light & Wonder’s retail gaming solution and titles until 2030.

UK.- The FTSE 100-listed gaming operator Entain has extended its contract with Light & Wonder (L&W ) until 2030. L&W will provide Entain with 10,000 gaming terminals for use at its Ladbrokes and Coral retail betting outlets.

It will also supply gaming content from its portfolio, including titles from its Manchester Studio, as well as operational and field service support and content and platform functionality including menu enhancements. Entain will also use L&W’s content aggregation platform, which will provide 3,000 releases from international gaming providers.

Andy Hicks, Entain’s retail MD for UK & Ireland, said: “Our stores provide an engaging and differentiated experience for our customers. L&W enhances that with the industry’s best gaming machines backed up by a great range of leading games, service infrastructure and support.”

Simon Johnson, senior vice president and managing director, EMEA at L&W, said: “We are delighted that Entain has chosen to continue our partnership through to 2030. Our teams have more than 20 years of history together and we’re excited about supporting Entain through their next phase of growth and innovation.”

Entain reports record year for Grand National bets

Last week, Entain reported that its brands, which include Ladbrokes and Coral, took a record 12.75 million bets over the full three days of the festival, which was held with crowds for the first time since 2019.

The operator put the success down in part to the end of Covid-19 lockdowns, with retail betting shops open again for the first time since 2019.

Saturday, the main day of the event, saw 4.1 million bets placed which is an increase of 72 per cent compared to 2021. Some 538,000 customers placed bets on the Ladbrokes and Coral websites, with bets reaching 20,000 per minute.

Meanwhile, UK betting operators have donated Grand National bet winnings won by MPs to charity under an initiative promoted by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

Some 40 MPs took part in the initiative. They were each given £50 by the BGC to back a horse in the world’s most famous steeplechase, with all the winnings going to a charity of their choice.