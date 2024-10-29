Lidiia Vakulenko, Atlaslive: “Flexibility and adaptation are at the core of what we do”

Atlaslive’s COO granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s upcoming presence at SiGMA Europe 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive, the dynamic iGaming Platform, discusses the company’s preparations for SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta and reveals the company’s novelties they will bring to the event and her insights about EU market changes and how technology can adapt to diverse markets and audience today.

How are you preparing for SiGMA Europe?

We are eagerly anticipating our participation in SiGMA Europe in Malta this year and are happy to present our tech solutions and solid experience as a dynamic igaming platform to its visitors.

I am confident that the event will be highly productive, allowing us to connect with even more potential partners and show them how our effective and customizable solutions can make their businesses even more prosperous.

We also plan to meet with our long-term partners to discuss new opportunities and explore how we can further enhance our collaboration. I think that continuous support and interaction are the keys to successful business relationships. We welcome every visitor and meeting – come and experience live Atlaslive tech at our booth 2080.

What novelties will Atlaslive bring to SiGMA Europe in Malta?

Atlaslive will demonstrate the customisable capabilities of our igaming Platform to help visitors and potential partners understand how we can simplify lots of processes, deliver automated settings, and make them feel absolute control and freedom.

We also understand how important it is for our partners to meet regulatory requirements and we continue to improve our tools in this area. Our geolocation and fraud-prevention services ensure precise location tracking and effective management of user access, helping operators stay compliant and secure.

Beyond expanding our casino platform, now featuring over 15,000 region-oriented and attractively themed games, we give much attention to driving player engagement and active playing. While we’ll also highlight our well-known Sportsbook Platform capabilities, we can not but share more about our enhanced platform settings, which give our partners even more flexibility and control. With our improved Bonus Engine, operators can easily create tailored offers such as Free Spins with wager conditions or, for example, Reload No Deposit Bonuses. These customisable bonus offerings can boost the player experience, making rewards more engaging, but also help operators boost ARPU by keeping users motivated to play more.

Atlaslive’s Bet Builder feature is a big move in your ongoing mission to discover how far iGaming tech can evolve to improve players’ experience, can we expect Atlaslive to take personalized betting to the next level? And how?

Yes, this feature, indeed, is an ideal way to create a more dynamic and engaging betting environment. We do care about giving users freedom – no one likes too many restrictions. Rules are important, but when you can choose how to place your bet and how complex it can be, the game becomes more engaging, and so do the results. That’s why Bet Builder is such a popular feature, attracting more and more bettors. We’ve expanded its capabilities and can see that users and operators alike enjoy this functionality.

We’re continuing to develop Bet Builder so that users can make complex bets on any sporting event with multiple selections, offering them even greater flexibility, control, and of course, personalization.

In a recent interview with Focus Gaming News, Atlaslive CEO said the European iGaming market is currently driven by several key trends, including the rapid adoption of mobile gaming, a stronger focus on player safety, and the integration of personalized gaming experiences through advanced CRM systems and gamification. How is Atlaslive adapting its platform to meet these market demands?

Absolutely, and that’s something we take seriously at Atlaslive. We spend a lot of time analysing market trends and understanding their full potential. As our tech solutions are live and dynamic, flexibility and adaptation are at the core of what we do, allowing us to meet local regulations and evolving player expectations seamlessly. The European market is strong and highly developed, but it’s also rapidly changing, especially with the rise of mobile gaming and personalized player experiences.

If we look at some recent data, we will see, for example, that online lottery holds the highest ARPU in Europe, currently standing at $1.17 thousand and projected to remain steady through 2028. Meanwhile, online casinos and sports betting are showing gradual increases. These figures show that operators must consider the needs and interests of their audience in specific types of entertainment, just as we do on our platform by filling it with market-relevant content. However, who said that would be enough when today’s player demands much more than just the availability of certain games?

The growth potential is strong, especially with personalised offers and targeted promotions, which we actively implement through our innovative CRM system. With the help of different scenarios and condition blocks, it becomes possible to provide timely, relevant, and personalized communication with players, offering them exactly what they need in terms of bonuses, promotional offers, and games.

What do you think are the main challenges the industry will face shortly?

One of the biggest challenges we face in the igaming industry is finding the right balance between global growth and localization. Every market has its own regulatory framework, player preferences, and cultural nuances. Entering new markets is one thing, but what really matters is adapting our platform to fit the specific needs of each region. Regulations change fast, and we have to stay flexible and compliant while still driving innovation. At the same time, technology evolves so quickly that we’re always working to stay ahead with things like AI, advanced analytics, and top-notch security features.

At Atlaslive, we take on these challenges by providing customisable solutions that adapt to local markets, while keeping our technology sharp to meet the fast-paced demands of the igaming world.