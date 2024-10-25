Atlaslive is set to showcase its fully customisable igaming platform at SiGMA Europe

The company will present its customizable, scalable, and secure solutions tailored to meet the needs of both emerging and established markets.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced its participation in SiGMA Europe 2024, taking place from November 11-14 in Malta. Attendees can visit the Atlaslive team at booth 2080 to explore its dynamic platform and learn how it is revolutionising the igaming space with customisable, scalable, and secure solutions tailored to meet the needs of both emerging and established markets.

At SiGMA, Atlaslive will present its highly customisable Sportsbook, designed to provide unparalleled user experiences. Packed with advanced features like Bet Builder, real-time betting, and flexible configuration options for any sport, league, or event, the Sportsbook is set to captivate operators looking to engage their audience. Built with adaptability in mind, the platform also includes advanced bonus engines aimed at boosting user engagement and retention.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive, said: “At Atlaslive, we’re not just offering a platform – we’re empowering operators with a solution that adapts to any market, delivering over 10,000 casino games from 100+ leading providers and globally recognised Sportsbook. Our goal is to provide a customisable, secure, and scalable igaming experience that meets the unique demands of local markets while ensuring compliance and delivering seamless player engagement.”

In addition to the Sportsbook, Atlaslive will highlight its casino gaming offerings, which now boast an impressive collection of over 10,000 casino games from more than 100 top-tier providers. The platform’s rich library includes a diverse range of games – such as live dealer games, virtual sports, lotteries, jackpots, tournaments, and free spins – all accessible through a single, seamless integration.

As Atlaslive continues to expand into global markets, the company remains focused on localising its solutions to meet specific regulatory and cultural needs. To learn more about Atlaslive’s innovative platform, meet the team at booth 2080 at SiGMA Europe, or book a meeting in advance on the company’s website. “This is an opportunity to get firsthand insights into how Atlaslive is helping operators deliver fun, engaging, and compliant igaming experiences across the globe. Atlaslive is the tech behind the game,” the company stated.