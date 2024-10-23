Atlaslive shortlisted as Best Online Sportsbook Provider for 2024 SiGMA Europe B2B Awards

This acknowledgement reflects Atlaslive’s dedication and the trust that its partners place in their Sportsbook Platform.

Press release.- Atlaslive has been shortlisted as the Best Online Sportsbook Provider for the 2024 SiGMA Europe B2B Awards. According to the company, this recognition “highlights Atlaslive’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and its cutting-edge Sportsbook, which has become a trusted solution for operators worldwide.”

Speaking on the shortlist, Lidiia Vakulenko, COO of Atlaslive, shared: “This acknowledgement reflects the dedication of our team and the trust that our partners place in our Sportsbook Platform. At Atlaslive, we don’t just follow industry trends – we set them, by delivering tailored solutions that empower operators to thrive in a competitive market. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and raising the bar for sportsbook technology.”

Atlaslive Sportsbook continues to lead the market with its “robust suite of features, including seamless API integration, advanced customisation options, a comprehensive bonus engine, real-time data analytics, cutting-edge risk management tools, Bet Builder, etc,” said the company.

These features are designed to enhance user engagement, increase retention rates, and drive growth for operators, ensuring an unmatched betting experience for players across the globe.

Atlaslive will be exhibiting at SiGMA Europe this November. The company invites visitors to join Atlaslive at booth 2080 to discover how its innovative Sportsbook platform can be tailored to meet the unique needs of operators in the region. Operators and industry professionals attending SiGMA Europe are invited to book a meeting with Atlaslive in advance.

