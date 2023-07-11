LeoVegas to sponsor EuroPride 2023

The online gambling operator will sponsor the LGBTIQ event in September.

Malta.- The Swedish online gambling operator LeoVegas, now owned by MGM, is to sponsor EuroPride 2023. The 10-day LGBTIQ+ event will take place in Valletta, the capital of Malta, from September 7 to 17.

The event will feature concerts, panel discussions, art exhibits and a headline show from EuroPride 2023 ambassador Christina Aguilera. LeoVegas has previously sponsored the local Malta Pride event.

LeoVegas Malta chief financial officer and managing director Stefan Nelson said: “We are proud to demonstrate our commitment to equality for all. At LeoVegas, equality, diversity and inclusion are ingrained in our culture and we eagerly look forward to supporting EuroPride’s mission of equality.”

Maria Azzopardi, president of event organiser Allied Rainbow Communities said: “We’re delighted to announce our collaboration with LeoVegas for the EuroPride 2023. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with our mission.

“Their support is a significant stride towards promoting equality and highlighting the vitality of the LGBTIQ+ community. This collaboration will bring a positive impact to the festival, and we can’t wait for it to start.”

The announcement comes after LeoVegas sealed a deal to become the front-of-shirt sponsor of English League One football club, Blackpool FC. It will feature on the front of 2023/24 first-team shirts and on pitch-side LED screens and static boards at Bloomfield Road Stadium.

Campaigners have criticised continued football sponsorship deals in England after Premiership sides Burnley and Fulham signed one-year deals with W88 and SBOTOP respectively. A survey of 10,000 football fans in England and Wales suggests that 73 per cent have concerns about the amount of gambling advertising in the sport.