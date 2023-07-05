Survey reveals English football fans have concerns about amount of gambling ads

The Big Step campaign has called for government intervention against gambling sponsorship in football.

The survey suggests that 73 per cent are concerned about the amount of gambling advertising in football.

UK.- A new survey of 10,000 football fans in England and Wales suggests that 73 per cent have concerns about the amount of gambling advertising in the sport.

The results of the survey were released by the Football Supporters Association (FSA) just after the Big Step campaign called for government intervention against gambling sponsorship in the Premier League.

A spokesperson for the Big Step said: “We don’t need a survey to show how unpopular gambling ads in football are. However, this poll confirms the overwhelming amount of fans don’t want the beautiful game tarnished by advertising for addictive and harmful products.

“Across the world, both organisations and governments are ending all forms of gambling advertising. It’s time for football clubs and authorities in the UK to listen to their fans and do the same.”

The Premier League has already agreed on a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling promotion from the end of the 2025/26 season, but in the meantime, new Premier League gambling sponsorship deals are going ahead. Burnley and Fulham have recently signed one-year deals with W88 and SBOTOP while Aston Villa signed a three-year deal with BK8 earlier in the year.

The Premier League has emphasised that it is the first UK sports league to adopt voluntary measures to reduce gambling advertising. Fulham has stressed that its record sponsorship deal with SBOTOP will play “an integral part in keeping the club competitive” as it aims to stay in the Premier League following its promotion.

During the 2022-23 season, eight Premier League clubs had gambling companies on the front of their shirts in deals estimated to be worth £60m per year. Under the voluntary ban from 2026, clubs will still be able to feature gambling brands on shirt sleeves and LED advertising.