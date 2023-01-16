LeoVegas partners with Irish football legend Shay Given

Former Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given will give tips and opinions to fans in Ireland.

Ireland.- Online gambling operator LeoVegas has partnered with former Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given, who will offer tips and opinions to fans in his native Ireland. Given will also cover trending topics on LeoVegas’ social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. He will give his insight into the biggest stories in the footballing world.

Sam Behar, director of UK and Ireland at LeoVegas Group, said: “To have an Irish sporting hero like Shay Given on board shows the huge strides LeoVegas is making in the Irish market. We are excited to be able to share Shay’s unique insights on all the big games for the rest of the season and, of course, offer our customers special offers, giveaways, and the greatest iGaming experience along the way.”

Given commented: “I’m delighted to sign for LeoVegas. After many years of playing in the Premier League for some really incredible teams and representing Ireland at major tournaments, I look forward to sharing my views and football tips.”

In September, LeoVegas signed a new sponsorship deal with Manchester City. The operator became the team’s official betting partner in Europe and Canada.

LeoVegas, whose shareholders have accepted a takeover offer from MGM Resorts, sees its branding on Manchester City’s men’s first team training kit sleeve through the 2022-23 season and on in-stadia assets at the Etihad Stadium and the club’s Academy Stadium.