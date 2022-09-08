LeoVegas seals sponsorship deal with Manchester City

LeoVegas will have its branding on the sleeve of the team's training kit.

LeoVegas has been named Manchester City’s official betting partner in Europe and Canada.

UK.- Despite an imminent vote on the future of gambling sponsorship in the English Premier League, Manchester City has signed a new sponsorship deal with the online gambling operator LeoVegas. The Swiss operator will be the team’s official betting partner in Europe and Canada.

LeoVegas, whose shareholders have accepted a takeover offer from MGM Resorts, will see its branding on the Manchester City’s men’s first team training kit sleeve through the 2022-23 season and on in-stadia assets at the Etihad Stadium and the club’s Academy Stadium.

LeoVegas will run competitions to win matchday experiences at the Etihad Stadium.

LeoVegas Group chief executive Gustaf Hagman said: “LeoVegas is proud to be entering into this partnership with Manchester City, and excited to be able to offer our customers unique experiences with the club.

“Manchester City is a colossal in the sport, with the same leading mentality as LeoVegas; this collaboration is an opportunity for LeoVegas to build further brand awareness to support our global growth.”

City Football Group vice president of global partnership sales Dina Ahmad said: “We look forward to working together to bring fans and customers even closer to the club. Additionally, we are excited that this new partnership will also help spark further growth across Europe and Canada and allow us to continue reaching audiences around the world.”

The Premier League has yet to announce whether it will move forward with a proposed voluntary ban on front-of-shirt sponsorships. However, the plan put forward would still allow other brand placements for gambling operators, including sleeve sponsorship such as that covered by the deal between Manchester City and LeoVegas.

However, several campaigns have called for a complete ban on gambling ads in the Premier League and other English football leagues. Three-quarters of Premier League clubs still receive some form of sponsorship from gambling