LeoVegas adds sports betting in Germany

LeoVegas already offers online casino in the country.

Germany.- There’s a new player in the regulated sports betting market in Germany. MGM’s LeoVegas is expanding into the vertical across all 16 states, adding to its online casino offering.

The LeoVegas sportsbook will be available at LeoVegas.de, where the Swedish operator already offers online slots. A nationwide marketing campaign will be launched in December to promote the expansion, with ads to run on TV and via affiliates under the slogan “Thrills Seeker”.

LeoVegas picked up an online casino licence in Germany via LVSports Limited in March of last year. Of the expansion Group CEP Gustaf Hagman said: “Launching our sportsbook offering in Germany is a very exciting step for LeoVegas Group as we continue to grow and strengthen our foothold. Germany is one of Europe’s great sports powerhouses. We are confident players will enjoy LeoVegas.de as a one-stop-shop for the greatest igaming experience.”

LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman and CFO Stefan Nelson

MGM bought LeoVegas in November 2022 for $604m. The operator has since bought the developer Push Gaming and Tipico’s US sportsbook and online casino platforms. In September, it announced the creation of its own in-house LeoVegas Studios gaming studio to create exclusive slots. The operator has also launched BetMGM in the UK and the Netherlands.

Carl Brincat, the former chief executive of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), joined LeoVegas as its new director of policy and regulatory affairs in August.