Former MGA CEO Carl Brincat to join LeoVegas

Brincat was CEO of the Maltese gambling regulator from 2021 until this year

Brincat will serve as director of policy and regulatory affairs.

Sweden.- LeoVegas AB has named Carl Brincat, the former chief executive of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), as its new director of policy and regulatory affairs. He will join the Swedish igaming operator, now owned by MGM Resorts, in August.

Brincat was CEO of the Maltese gambling regulator from 2021 until January of this year. At LeoVegas, he will serve in the regulatory compliance team under chief legal and compliance officer Abby Cosgrave. The company said he would “spearhead the Group’s policy efforts and coordinate relationships with industry trade bodies to support LeoVegas Group’s rapid global expansion”.

Cosgrave said: “I’m very happy to welcome Carl Brincat to LeoVegas Group. He brings an impressive wealth of experience from his tenure at the Malta Gaming Authority, which will be a great asset as we continue to rapidly expand internationally.”

Brincat said: “I’m very excited to be joining LeoVegas Group. I have witnessed firsthand the Group’s growth from a newly founded challenger company into a leader in igaming, with strong brands and a significant focus on offering gaming in a safe yet entertaining way.

“The LeoVegas ethos aligns with my own, and I can’t wait to lead the team in supporting the plans to expand commercially while continuing to enhance the already excellent relationships with regulators and policymakers around the globe.”