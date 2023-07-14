Lee Kang-in becomes the first Korean to play for PSG

The French team begins a new era and the Korean player will be one of the novelties for this year.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet talks about the new career stage for young attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, who moved to one of the strongest clubs worldwide. PSG, the French football giant continues the transfer revolution.

After unfortunate failures in the Champions League, the Parisians’ management decided to change the development vector. The reorganisation will begin from the top positions: instead of Christophe Galtier, who did not live up to expectations, Luis Enrique will take the coaching chair.

The former Spain coach has returned to club football after a six-year break. PSG intends to build a long-term project around Enrique, which will be very different from what we recently used to see in Paris. Leo Messi has ended his European career, Kylian Mbappe is about to leave for Real Madrid and Neymar is too often injured. The big trio time is over and the Parisians need to come up with something new.

Lee Kang-in’s transfer

The summer off-season is the most logical time for an extensive reorganisation. The Parisians are seriously engaged in the search for new performers. The club now has six newcomers, including Lee Kang-in. Korean talent transferred from Mallorca for €22m, excluding bonuses. Last season he scored 6 goals with additional 6 assists.

First of all, PSG’s new attacking midfielder is known for his spectacular dribbling. In Paris, spoiled by the football stars’ games, this quality is especially appreciated. Another Lee Kang-in strength is his high speed, which allows him to bypass his rivals. The player likes to move to the wings and plays well in free space.

Note that Lee became not only the first Korean but also the first Asian football representative, who moved to the richest club in France. So this transfer has already gone down in history.

The midfielder made his debut for the South Korean national team in 2019. At the youth level, he received the U-20 World Cup Golden Ball and became the best young player of the year in Korea.

Now Paris Saint-Germain will play a friendly match with the South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan. The French are interested in promoting their brand in Asia and a local player in the team will surely help them. Perhaps one day, Lee Kang-in will be able to reach the magnificent Son Heung-min level and will be cheered not only at home but throughout the world.

Luis Enrique has a major task to build a new all-star team after the two top stars leave. The club’s management is waiting for a big trophy – the Champions League Cup. This goal has been declared by the ambitious Qatari owners since the club was purchased, but so far PSG could only make it to the final – this happened in 2020. With a new coach the Parisians are heading to another club season – to win the French championship and a great European triumph.

Four interesting facts about PSG that you might not know

Paris Saint-Germain was founded in 1970 and is the youngest of the European giants.

Between 1992 and 1995 George Weah played for the Parisians – the only African football player awarded the Golden Ball.

The club’s golden era is considered to be the period since 2011 when Qatar Sports Investments bought a 70 per cent stake in PSG. After this, the Parisians began to turn into a European giant, and later a star trio appeared in the club – Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain and 1xBet signed a three years partnership agreement. Now the global bookmaker is the club’s official regional partner in Africa and Asia.

See also: 1xBet took part in Affiliate World Europe 2023 exhibition

