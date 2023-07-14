1xBet took part in Affiliate World Europe 2023 exhibition

The event took place in Brcelona on July 12-13.

Affiliates, operators, and gambling product representatives discussed the business prospects and new successful strategies.

Press release.- On July 12-13, in Barcelona, the Affiliate World Europe 2023 exhibition, one of the most important summer events in the affiliate marketing and e-commerce field was held. More than 5,000 exhibitors from 110 countries including the 1xBet representatives gathered at the Fira de Barcelona

During the event, affiliates, operators, and gambling product representatives discussed the business prospects and new successful strategies. The guests listened to different speeches, where they learned how to use AI for tasks automatization and iGaming development.

“We were pleased to be present at this grand forum. Our main goal is to help exhibition guests learn more about earning opportunities with one of the largest betting companies worldwide,” 1xBet representatives said.

The 1xBet team was happy to see old acquaintances and build relationships with new industry members. We were able to talk about the 1xPartners affiliate program benefits, share important information, and exchange views on business prospects.

The company is grateful to the Affiliate World Europe 2023 exhibition organizers for the opportunity to communicate live with our partners from other countries, build new business relations, and receive valuable information.