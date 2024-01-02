Lazy Capybara guides players to big wins in BGaming Capymania

BGaming releases its second scratch game collection, Capymania, featuring a capybara character and three different game modes.

Press release.- BGaming has released its second collection of scratch games, Capymania, which sees players go apple-bobbing for prizes. The three instant win games, with yellow, green and orange skins, include auto-play and turbo mode features, simple yet enjoyable gameplay, and limit settings.

Building on the earlier success of Scratch Alpaca, BGaming is inviting players to join a chilled-out capybara as he lazily floats along the river, sipping drinks, soaking up some rays or swimming with his rubber duck.

At the start of each game, players buy a card and scratch off the apple design to reveal nine numbers. They must match three values to win.

Each game offers a different level of winning potential and an increasingly well-dressed capybara. In the Orange game, cards cost €0.10 and players are in with a chance of winning up to €10,000, for Green, each card is €1 and there is a chance to win the jackpot of €100,000, while the Yellow, featuring a moustached capybara, is €2.5 per card and offers a top prize of €250,000.

For those as laidback as the game’s cool character, autoplay allows players to preset an amount of rounds and watch as the scratching and animations unfold. Turbo mode speeds up the experience, showing only the final values and removing the scratch action to suggest faster gameplay. All three games of Capymania also offer loss and win limits, putting players in control and blending affordability with the enjoyment of winning.

The distinctive Capymania titles combine very high volatility with a 97 per cent RTP and a growing maximum win of up to x100,000, depending on the level of investment selected, to appeal to different player preferences. With an adorable main character, cartoon-like graphics and a playful soundtrack, this fun but enjoyable series truly demonstrates BGaming’s expertise in turning gambling into gaming.

Mikalai Dzneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming: “Capymania builds on the success of other previous scratch games and offers a player experience that is simple, yet rewarding.

“Even though the cards are simple, players can choose to amplify their experience across the three varied cards and turbo mode sees the game speed up – unlike our lazy capybara. Scratch Games have proven to be a huge hit and we look forward to the charismatic capybara delighting players.”