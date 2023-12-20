BGaming revamps fruit slot theme with distinctive pre-bonus feature in Hottest 666

This new feature puts even more control in the player’s hands by allowing them to purchase more spins, fields and multipliers before the Bonus Game commences.

Press release.- BGaming has reimagined the classic fruit slot in its latest fiery release, Hottest 666. The flaming-hot game includes unmissable Wild Rain and Pre-Bonus features, a Bonus Game with multiple game fields, and action-packed Scatters.

Bringing the much-loved classic fruit theme into a new era, BGaming’s very-high volatility Hottest 666 slot is enhanced by neon graphics, fire embers and an electronic soundtrack, all set against fire-themed graphics for a new generation of players.

The Bonus Game is triggered when three Scatter symbols land on reels 1, 3, and 5, with a randomised number of fields, spins, and multipliers on offer. The industry-pioneering Pre-Bonus feature puts even more control in the player’s hands by allowing them to purchase more spins, fields and multipliers before the Bonus Game commences.

An added layer of burning-hot excitement comes from the game’s Wild Rain feature, which, when activated, sends a random number of Wild Symbols raining down the reels for heightened rewards. The Wild symbol can substitute any symbol to make a winning combination and if two or more Wild symbols appear on a winning line, they pay further.

As a popular feature, the Buy Bonus option returns with Hottest 666, giving players the opportunity to buy the Bonus Game, which is triggered by three Scatters landing on the reels, and the potential to win up to a maximum x6,600 multiplier.

This superior 96 per cent RTP slot release demonstrates BGaming’s unique and growing portfolio. It proves the studio’s ability to stay one step ahead of competitors by continually innovating in a saturated market.

Sergey Khmelevsky, Game Designer at BGaming, said: “The fruit slot is a classic, recognisable casino game with roots stretching back more than 100 years. With Hottest 666, we take the core theme and bring it into the modern era, appealing to a demographic that seeks more thrills, impressive state-of-the-art graphics and more ways to win.

“We are confident our multi-field Bonus Game and Pre-Bonus feature will deliver what the contemporary player demands – and help operators attract customers in a hugely competitive market.”