Launch of two major tournament series by Stretch Network

WinterFall Tournament series is the biggest event in Stretch Network

The two big tournament series take place from November 3 to January 7.

Press release.- Stretch Network has launched two big tournament series starting from November 3 to January 7.

The first one is the WinterFall Tournament series in PKO format, the biggest event in Stretch Network’s history. This one is for Stretch Nework’s Global Network Promotions and comes with a massive €2,000,000 guaranteed prize pool and the main event of €200,000.

The second is the FTN WinterFall Tournament series for the partners with a second wallet. In this one, the prize pool is a generous €200,000 worth of FTN.

Freeroll and buy-in tournaments will be on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

See also: Stretch Network introduces its latest tournament series: Stretching Summer Series