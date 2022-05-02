Las Vegas visitors up 50% year-on-year in March

The visitor volume was largely due to the return of large conventions.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, more than 3.33 million people visited Las Vegas in March.

US.- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has revealed that more than 3.33 million people visited Las Vegas, Nevada, in March. That’s an increase of nearly 50 per cent from 2.2 million in March 2021 and just 10 per cent below pre-pandemic numbers.

The strong visitor volume was largely due to the return of large conventions and shows. Exhibition attendance totalled 494,200, a rise of 1,500 per cent year-on-year. The market’s 150,692 hotel rooms were occupied at a rate of 80.6 per cent, up 25 per cent from 2021.

In January, the number of visitors remained 27 per cent below the same month in 2019 and February remained down 18 per cent against 2019.

Nevada gaming revenue surpasses $1bn for 13th month

Nevada casinos saw a 13th consecutive month that generated more than $1bn in revenue in March. The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that casino revenue reached $1.36bn, up 27 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was up from the $1.1bn reported in February.

Slot machines won $903m, nearly 17 per cent more than in March 2021. Tables, bingo, and sports betting revenue reached $452.2m, up 53 per cent compared to the same month last year.

