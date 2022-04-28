Nevada gaming revenue surpasses $1bn for 13th month

Casino revenue reached $1.36bn, rising 27 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Nevada casinos saw a 13th consecutive month that generated more than $1bn in revenue in March. The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that casino revenue reached $1.36bn, up 27 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was up from the $1.1bn reported in February.

Slot machines won $903m, nearly 17 per cent more than in March 2021. Tables, bingo, and sports betting revenue reached $452.2m, up 53 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Clark County led the way with $1.19bn in gaming win. Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip reported a win of $746.2m, up nearly 49 per cent from March 2021. For the first three months of 2022, gaming revenues on the Strip were up 63.3 per cent compared to the first three months of 2021.

According to the Gaming Control Board, the state collected $97.6m in percentage fees based on the taxable revenue generated in March.

Circa Sports expands to Northern Nevada in deal with Legends Bay Casino

The Las Vegas-based sports betting arm of Circa Resort & Casino, Circa Sports, expands its sports betting offering to Northern Nevada in a partnership with Olympia Gaming. The sports betting platform will be available at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, East of Reno. The casino broke ground in March 2021 and is expected to open in summer.

