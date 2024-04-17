Two Nevada casinos introduce over 200 new slot machines

Players can play new games at Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort.

US.- Golden Entertainment’s Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort, in Laughlin, Nevada, have added more than 200 new gaming machines. They include Magic Treasures Tiger, Whisker Wheels, Mo Mummy and Big Hot Flaming Pots.

Aquarius Casino Resort is located at 1900 S. Casino Dr. and Edgewater Casino Resort is at 2020 S. Casino Dr. Both offer slot machines, table games and a variety of dining options and bars. In 2023, Edgewater Casino Resort opened a new 11,800-square-foot bingo room. Located on the lower river level, it can host up to 300 players.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.34bn in February

Nevada gaming revenue reached $1.34bn in February, up 8.5 per cent from January ($1.27m), according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). Table games revenue totalled $514.6m, an increase of 24 per cent, while slot machine revenue increased 0.6 per cent to $827.6m. Taxable revenue was $1.17bn, down 2 per cent.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $800.7m in revenue, up 17 per cent year-on-year and 12 per cent from January 2024. Baccarat generated $180.5m from 413 units. Revenue from blackjack was $107.9m, one-cent slots $78.8m and roulette $24.4m.