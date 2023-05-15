Lady Luck Games joins forces with Kasinopartio to expand presence in Finland

Lady Luck Games announced a new partnership with Kasinopartio.

Press release.- Lady Luck Games is excited to announce its new partnership with Kasinopartio, a prominent online casino guide in Finland.

This strategic partnership will further enhance Lady Luck Games’ presence in the Finnish market and offer players an exceptional gaming experience.

Kasinopartio is a well-respected casino guide in Finland, with a reputation for providing in-depth and unbiased reviews of online casinos, slot games, and bonuses. Their platform attracts a significant number of Finnish players looking for trustworthy information and recommendations for their online gaming entertainment.

Lady Luck Games offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality casino games, including popular titles like Valhöll: Hall of the Slain, Astro Anna, Madame Clues and Popeye. Through this partnership, Lady Luck Games will provide Kasinopartio with details on its full suite of games.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kasinopartio and expand our reach in Finland,” said Julian Borg-Barthet, CCO of Lady Luck Games. “Kasinopartio is a well-established platform in the Finnish market, and we are excited to showcase our games to their players. We believe that our partnership with Kasinopartio will bring added value to Finnish players and further solidify Lady Luck Games’ position as a leading game developer.”

Santtu Salo, Senior Content Editor of Kasinopartio said “We are excited to partner with Lady Luck Games, one of the most innovative and creative game developers in the iGaming industry. Our team is committed to providing the best online gaming information and reviews for Finnish players.”

