Lady Luck Games announces partnership with Soft2Bet 

Press release.- Lady Luck Games AB, a rapidly growing and innovative casino game provider, is delighted to announce its partnership with Soft2Bet, a leading online casino and sportsbook operator.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Lady Luck Games’ ongoing expansion into new markets, further solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner.

The partnership will introduce Lady Luck Games’ unique and engaging titles to Soft2Bet’s extensive player base, diversifying its gaming portfolio and enhancing the overall user experience. By joining forces with Soft2Bet, Lady Luck Games will be able to showcase its cutting-edge game design and exceptional gaming experience to a broader audience, ultimately driving growth and increasing brand recognition.

Mads Jørgensen, CEO of Lady Luck Games, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Soft2Bet marks a pivotal moment in our journey to becoming a top-tier casino game provider. Soft2Bet’s strong presence in multiple markets, combined with our unparalleled gaming experience, creates a powerful synergy that will propel both companies to new heights. We are confident that our innovative games will captivate Soft2Bet’s players and contribute to our mutual success.”

George Wadsworth, head of Casino of Soft2Bet, echoed Jørgensen’s enthusiasm, adding, “Lady Luck Games has quickly gained a reputation for developing visually stunning and highly engaging casino games. Their unique game mechanics and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision of offering the best gaming experience to our players. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Lady Luck Games and eagerly anticipate the positive impact this partnership will have on our platform.”

As Lady Luck Games continues to forge strategic partnerships and develop exceptional gaming experiences, its position as a leader in the online gaming industry grows increasingly stronger.

