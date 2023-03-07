Lady Luck Games receives MGA recognition for global content expansion

This recognition will allow the company to start supplying both Lady Luck Games and ReelNRG content to a host of leading MGA-licensed operators.

Press release.- LL Lucky Games AB has obtained a Maltese Gaming Licence (MGA class 2 B2B licence) “Recognition Notice Certificate” through its ReelNRG Limited UK licence. This will allow the company to start supplying both Lady Luck Games and ReelNRG content to a host of leading MGA-licensed operators.

The Recognition Notice has the same effect as an authorisation issued to provide a gaming service or gaming supply in or from Malta.

Mads V. Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “We recently launched the StormRGS platform adding to our UK licence so now we can accommodate operators requiring both Malta and the UK at a minimum, which means that we are now able to distribute our games directly to major operators.

“This milestone achievement is critical to our growth strategy. The MGA certification is a testament to our commitment to quality and compliance and we look forward to continuing our growth and success in the global gaming industry.”

Lady Luck Game’s product portfolio comprises 60 Lady Luck and ReelNRG games that are already compliant with Malta and other strict regulations in various jurisdictions worldwide. Their innovative and exciting games have already proven popular with players around the world, and the company stated it is committed to providing an exceptional gaming experience to its customers.

